Supreme Court appoints arbitrator in Oyo-Zo Rooms case

After Delhi High Court and a Gurgaon court adjudicated the case in favour of SoftBank-backed hospitality firm Oyo, Zostel has moved the Supreme Court. The apex court has also appointed an arbitrator, Oyo said on Tuesday.

The issues between the two companies date back to 2015 when Zo Rooms, the budget hotel accommodation chain owned by Zostel Hospitality, was shut down after merger talks between the two companies failed.

The deal was expected to be an asset sale with Zo Rooms founders and lead investor Tiger Global receiving a combined stake of 7 percent in Oyo. The deal never took place, fuelling a bitter war between the two parties. Oyo backed off from the deal talks citing liabilities of Zo Rooms. Oyo claims that it had identified several issues during the due diligence process, where significant liabilities and unpaid dues, as well as undisclosed contingent liabilities came to the fore.

Complaints and counter complaints followed and in January 2018, Oyo filed a criminal complaint against the founders of Zostel. The case pertained to criminal breach of trust, cheating, and misrepresentation of data. Prior to this, Oyo had also filed other criminal cases under under IT and copyright acts with the Economic Offences Wing and cybercrime department against senior employees of Zostel for stealing data and other assets.

One the other hand, Zostel alleged that Oyo stole data while conducting due diligence of Zo Rooms during merger talks.

"As a per of order, the court has also expressly observed that merely because the court is appointing arbitrator does not mean that the court is accepting that the disputes or the claims raised by Zostel are arbitrable. Please note, the arbitration proceedings will not have any bearing on the other suits that have been filed by Oyo against Zostel. We are confident that as in the past we will be able to defend our position before the honorable arbitrator successfully and prove that these claims are unfounded," Oyo said in a statement.

"Zo is extremely relieved to finally get a forum to present all facts and data related the entire business transfer of Zo (its employees, properties, bookings, IP and data) to Oyo with honorable SC allowing our petition for arbitration. Also, for what was touted as a non-binding term sheet under the garb of which Oyo had been resiling from the promised contractual terms, the honorable Supreme Court bench has observed in its judgment that a binding arbitration clause exists between the two parties as per the term sheet post which the entire business transfer of Zo took place," Zostel said in a statement.

"We welcome the appointment of Honorable Ex-Chief Justice of India Justice AM Ahmadi and look forward to opening the huge data room of facts and evidences supporting the business transfer and our claims. We strongly believe in Justice Ahmadi's most sought after guidance and experience in arbitration matters. Justice will prevail and the aggrieved will get its dues – no matter how many frivolous cases and other harassment tactics are used to muzzle our voice," it added.

Moneycontrol has a copy of the court's order dated September 19.