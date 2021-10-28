MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Setback for Bharti Airtel: SC allows Centre's plea against Rs 923 crore GST refund

In May 2020, a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court allowed Bharti Airtel to seek GST refunds and also directed the government to verify the excess GST claim.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
File image

File image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Supreme Court barred telecom major Bharti Airtel from seeking Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund of Rs 923 crore, on October 28. The apex court, in its order, allowed the Central government's plea against the Delhi High Court order that had directed to issue the tax refund to Bharti Airtel by rectifying its GST return for July to September 2017, reported CNBC-TV18.

In May 2020, a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court allowed the telecom major to seek GST refunds and also directed the government to verify the excess GST claim. The high court directed the government to verify the excess GST claim within two weeks of the order and refund the amount to Bharti Airtel.

In July 2020, the Centre moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi HC order of grant of refund.

While authorities claimed Bharti Airtel had under-reported input tax credit from July to September 2017, the telco said it had paid excess tax of Rs 9.23 billion on inputs based on estimates since the GSTR-2A form was not operational during the error period.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Business #Current Affairs #Legal #Supreme Court
first published: Oct 28, 2021 11:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.