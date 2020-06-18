Supreme Court AGR case update | SC asks telcos to submit financial documents, allows DOT time to consider their proposals

The Supreme Court on June 18 directed telecom companies to provide their financial documents and gave the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) time until July third week to consider the proposals by the companies on making payment for the AGR dues.

The SC was hearing the petition from DoT petition to allow telecom companies to make staggered payment for their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.SC Order was as follows:- On the issue of furnishing undertaking, have deferred the hearing to third weekend July.

- DOT had sought time to consider the telcos proposals, will allow time till the third week of July.

As per SC directions in the last hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said a decision has been taken to withdraw the demand for dues from PSUs since they are not in the business of providing telecom services to the general public.

He also pointed out that telecom companies have given respective affidavits on securities they can provide as guarantee for being granted staggered payment over a longer duration.

- Have already paid Rs 18,000 crore, and as per the telco's assessment only about another Rs 1,000 crore is pending.- Have fully complied with the demand, as per our understanding,- Airtel's payment constitutes 70 percent of the total amount collected so far by DOT- company has a spectrum of Rs 1.12 lakh crores, licenses and bank guarantees which are far in excess of the demands made.

- Bank Guarantees of Rs 10,800 crore is pending with the DOT. Can be encashed if Airtel defaults on payments.

- It is an extremely precarious position for the company and it not in a position to gove any fresh bank guarantees- the parent company has written off investment, and losses are over 1 lakh guarantees.- Over Rs 10,000 crore of bank guarantees are lying with the DOT, which should be considered as security- The ship is barely afloat, the only way to pay AGR dues is to stagger payments over 20 years.- The company has to earn and pay, and that is the only way.- Assets are worth Rs 42,000cr, have been charged as securities to secure borrowing of over Rs 1 lakh crores

- dues claimed are over Rs 50,000 cr, how can I ask independent directors to furnish personal guarantees?

- All your assets are charged, you say you are a foreign company, what if you walk away, leaving your assets here.- There has to be mutual trust- What about personal guarantees by directors?- There has to be provision for down payment to avail of staggered payments.- Need to show bonafide to claim benefits of staggered payment.- Voda-Idea must work something out to come with some offer.- A reasonable amount needs to be paid upfront.- Not possible for us to pass orders without reasonable upfront payment.- This is the only industry that has done business during the lockdown.- Should deposit a reasonable amount.

- Must make the payment, govt needs money for running the country, for public welfare.

Rohatgi says he appreciates the suggestion from the court, and requests the court allow 2 weeks to confer with the management of the company and get back.

- Consider it a joint submission from all telcos that Bank guarantees would be unfeasible.- Furnishing of bank guarantees will have an adverse impact of further investments in the sector- Required to pay not just the principal, but interest and penalty.