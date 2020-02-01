App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Support measures announced in Budget 2020 to help boost exports: FIEO

FIEO said the 'one district one product' idea can be a game-changer for exports.

Support measures such as focus on quality of goods and NIRVIK scheme would help push the country's exports, FIEO said on February 1. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the Union Budget has attempted to bring structural changes in agriculture, horticulture and pisciculture through 16 action points, to make India a major player in agro and allied sectors' exports on medium to long term basis.

The focus on standards and quality of goods will facilitate exports by fetching better unit realisation and enabling Indian manufacturers to meet the technical standards, it said in a statement.

FIEO said the 'one district one product' idea can be a game-changer for exports.

"Substantial exports can be targeted by focusing at the district level besides creating exports culture," it said adding the move should be supplemented by forming District Exports Council on the pattern of the US to make districts vibrant and active partner in exports.

Further, he said the NIRVIK scheme will help ease lending process and enhance the availability of credit to exporters.

"Under the scheme, the insurance over guarantee will now cover up to 90 percent of the principal and interest both on pre and post shipment credit," it said.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

