Supply cuts by oil producing countries to keep crude prices elevated: Analysts

Crude oil prices are expected to remain elevated amid supply cuts announced by oil producing nations, according to analysts.

Brent crude was at $86 per barrel on August 14 on account of supply tightness in the market. Oil traded under $75 a barrel in June.

“Crude oil prices have gone up mainly due to output restrictions and hopes of revival in Chinese economy. All these put together, oil prices are headed higher. How much higher is difficult to predict,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. He said crude prices might reach $92-95 per barrel this year.

The crude oil prices gained momentum since July after Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest producer, slashed the supply by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd). Crude prices are trading above $85 per barrel in recent weeks.

In July, oil supply from the OPEC+ alliance fell by 1.2 million bpd to a near-two-year low as a voluntary reduction from Saudi Arabia came into effect, said International Energy Agency (IEA) in a recent report.

Earlier in May, Saudi Arabia had reduced the supply by 500,000 bpd, while Iraq has cut over 200,000 bpd until the end of the year. Russia, too, announced to extend its production cut of 50,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023. In total, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, commonly known as OPEC+, had in May announced oil production cuts of 1.6 million bpd for 2023.

Supply cuts and improving health of the global economy has led to an upward trajectory in oil prices.

Oil demand has also witnessed an uptick in recent months. IEA said in a report that world oil demand hit a record 103 million bpd in June and August could see yet another peak.

Demand from China was also stronger than expected, reaching fresh highs, despite persistent concerns over the health of the economy. For the year, global oil demand looks on track to expand by 2.2 million bpd to 102.2 million bpd, its highest ever annual level, the report added.

Experts say that crude oil prices would be dependent on economic health of countries and supply cuts by major producers.

“Movement in crude oil prices will be an interplay of economic factors and supply cuts by OPEC+. Our expectations for 2023 was $75-95 per barrel. OPEC wants prices to remain above $80 but economic factors will always play a big role and, therefore, prices cannot be predicted with certainty,” said Prashant Vasisht, VP and Co-Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA.

OPEC said in an August 10 report that prospects for healthy oil fundamentals in the second half of the year will ensure stability in the global oil market.