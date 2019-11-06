NCLT order against Flipkart in default case stayed by Karnataka HC: Report

The Karnataka High Court has stayed the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order against Flipkart in favour of the company, a company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Insolvency proceedings had earlier been initiated against Walmart-owned Flipkart by the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). This followed a petition filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by CloudWalker Streaming Technologies,one of the company's LED TV suppliers.

The supplier had claimed that Flipkart did not collect all the LED TVs that it had placed an order for and had only paid Rs 85 crore as opposed to the admitted dues of Rs 103 crore.

The e-commerce company had thus defaulted on Rs 18 crore in payments when it cited a shortage of warehouse space as the reason behind not collecting all the LED TVs for which it had placed an order.

CloudWalker also alleged that the company had not met its promise to pay the excess costs, which forced it to unload its goods at a substantially marked down price in order to stay afloat, the report said.

The company expressed strong opposition against the IBC petition, adding that the whole thing was an attempt to misuse the law to coerce the company to give in to the petitioner's unlawful demands, the report added. Flipkart held that it has established its goodwill in the Indian business arena and is a profit-making entity with sufficient financial strength.