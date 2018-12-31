App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supplied one-third of total steel plates used for Bogibeel Bridge: Essar Steel

The Bogibeel Bridge, is the country's longest rail-cum-road bridge, built over the Brahmaputra river at Bogibeel, near Dibrugarh in Assam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@RailNf
Essar Steel on Monday said it has supplied one-third of the total quantity of steel plates for the construction of Bogibeel Bridge, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Essar Steel is amongst the largest supplier of customised high grade heavy plates for the Bogibeel Bridge, which was inaugurated on December 25, 2018, the company said in a statement.

"It was extremely rewarding for us to contribute...and we hope to continue delivering high-quality value-added steel to our customers. zone. It has supplied approximately one third of the quantity of steel plates required for the project," Essar Steel Executive Director Sales and Marketing Vikram Amin said.
First Published on Dec 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Bogibeel Bridge #Business #Companies #Essar Steel #steel

