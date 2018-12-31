Supplied one-third of total steel plates used for Bogibeel Bridge: Essar Steel

Essar Steel on Monday said it has supplied one-third of the total quantity of steel plates for the construction of Bogibeel Bridge, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bogibeel Bridge, is the country's longest rail-cum-road bridge, built over the Brahmaputra river at Bogibeel, near Dibrugarh in Assam.

Essar Steel is amongst the largest supplier of customised high grade heavy plates for the Bogibeel Bridge, which was inaugurated on December 25, 2018, the company said in a statement.

"It was extremely rewarding for us to contribute...and we hope to continue delivering high-quality value-added steel to our customers. zone. It has supplied approximately one third of the quantity of steel plates required for the project," Essar Steel Executive Director Sales and Marketing Vikram Amin said.