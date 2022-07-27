SuperCluster Pi acquires homegrown nutrition brand ByNature

SuperCluster Pi (House of Brands) has acquired a majority stake in ByNature, a healthy food brand that specializes in clean sustainable plant-based products.

This acquisition will enable SuperCluster Pi to increase its portfolio of brands and capture a larger share of the proactive wellness market.

ByNature – An Everyday Nutrition BrandByNature, a healthy food brand started in 2016 with over 25,000+ customers aims to change the way nutrition is perceived in India.

The brand’s rolled oats, chia seeds, himalayan pink salt, palm jaggery, hair growth gummies are popular not just online, but also in supermarkets of Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

They believe that nutrition should be simple, easy to adopt and transform an individual’s quality of life without causing change to the consumer’s lifestyle. They combine the benefits of nature and modern science, and work closely with farmers to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of nutritionally-dense ingredients, making it sustainable.

The team of digital marketing and branding experts in SuperCluster Pi will help ByNature scale its business further to the digital native, busy, juggling multiple responsibilities hence stressed out audience.

ByNature will help address the nutrition gap specially for the young women of India who are now working shoulder to shoulder with men at workplaces while managing homes and family.

A Perfect UnionSuperCluster Pi was created on the belief that a daily regimen, easy access to experts and the right products to address every micro-health and wellness challenge can help in becoming healthy inside-out.

It sits perfectly well with ByNature’s beliefs of, Need for nutrition to be simple Easy to adopt without change in lifestyle The best nutrition is derived from a combination of nature and science #SolvingForIndia Together SuperCluster Pi which is designed in the House of Brands framework believes in making India healthier by curating all entrepreneurial efforts in the proactive wellness sector together.

As part of its #SolvingForIndia Together resolve SuperCluster Pi is developing brands in the fast-growing proactive wellness category and delivering high-performance products of high quality with zero compromises through carefully formulated and scientifically-backed products that address niche problems that young Indians face. SuperCluster Pi is committed to building a healthier tomorrow by making healthy living possible, accessible and sustainable.

It also aims to enable consumers to lead healthier lives with No extra time commitment No extra time commitment No extra effort No change in lifestyle No change in lifestyle Acquisition of promising product brands is part of the process where ventures with promising product portfolios are identified and SuperCluster Pi’s playbooks are utilized to scale such brands faster.

Streamlined Process of AcquisitionSuperCluster Pi has a dedicated M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) team which interacts with founders to understand their business ethos and vision and if it fits into the bouquet of SuperCluster Pi brands.

Within 48 hours of seeing a fit, the team creates a growth plan for the brand that is looking to be acquired & value the brand to acquire controlling equity and by week 4 due diligence and deal closure procedures are initiated.

ByNature’s acquisition was completed in under 60 days. SuperCluster Pi evaluates brands on a variety of factors like: Efficiency of operations Key markets Key markets Brand’s visibility and reception by consumers Opportunities for growth, scalability and Opportunities for growth, scalability and Possibilities for international expansion.

The Future of ByNature With Supercluster PiThe Future of ByNature With Supercluster PiByNature is a healthy food brand that has a portfolio of plant-based supplements, and wholesome and natural food products.

All their products are ethically sourced, nutritionally dense and sustainable with the aim to change the way nutrition is perceived in India.

ByNature bridges the gap between the demand for healthy products and the supply of the same by educating farmers to grow healthier crops, use the right manure, and storage process for maintaining the nutrition levels of grains and produce.

Post-acquisition, ByNature will continue to function independently with its founding team that consists of Anand Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ByNature and Himanshu Agarwal, Founder and COO of ByNature.

They will continue innovating in product development, sourcing, and enhancing the portfolio of ByNature.

Himanshu Agarwal, Co-Founder of ByNature said, We have been nurturing ByNature for nearly 7 years now and captured the market in the offline space which is termed Modern Trade in the F&B industry.

But in the last two years, pandemic and the internet penetration have opened a new market segment in the D2C sector. We trust Vishnu and his team’s expertise in the segment will help ByNature become the most trusted clean nutrition brand in India.

We trust Vishnu and his team's expertise in the segment will help ByNature become the most trusted clean nutrition brand in India. We are excited about this new leg of our business.This acquisition by SuperCluster Pi's team under the leadership of Vishnu Prasath Devarajan will enable ByNature to leverage SuperCluster Pi's D2C and e-commerce expertise to strengthen and scale up their business.

The team’s decades of experience in the sector and SuperCluster Pi’s branding and marketing playbooks will transform ByNature’s D2C journey rapidly making it accessible to the growing digital native market of India.

With this acquisition SuperCluster Pi now has 5 problem-solving, consumer-centric, socially conscious brands under its umbrella increasing their overall reach to over 10,000 customers per month crossing annual run-rate of $2m within less than 6 months of operation.

Talking about the acquisition, Vishnu Prasath Devarajan, Founder of SuperCluster Pi said, ByNature naturally fits into SuperCluster Pi’s vision of building a healthier tomorrow.

This acquisition will help us take a step towards our aim of #SolvingForIndia’s proactive wellness issues and giving consumers the choice to adopt a clean nutrition regimen which can be fulfilled by ByNature’s complete range of superfoods and supplements.

As India’s per capita income will cross $3000 shortly, there’ll be an accelerated consumption shift towards proactive wellness. The opportunity to address the demand while empowering entrepreneurs to exponentially grow their brands is what we’re excited about.

