Super rich of Indian origin are top clients at new Singapore wealth firm

Bloomberg
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Singapore-based multi-family office Farro Capital says it has amassed more than $1 billion in assets under management just four months after it launched, highlighting the city-state’s rise as a hub for wealthy clans.

The firm was founded in October by former Bank of Singapore market head for Global South Asia and the Middle East Hemant Tucker, Maitri Asset Management’s ex-Chief Executive Officer Manish Tibrewal and three others. Much of the current client base is of Indian origin, and the rest come from a variety of backgrounds from Europe to other parts of Asia, Tucker said.

Farro’s rapid accumulation of assets underscores Singapore’s continuing appeal to the super rich, despite recent efforts to raise wealth taxes and introduce stricter conditions for tax breaks. While it’s gained recognition in recent years for an influx of wealthy Chinese families, the city’s low levies and relative stability are attracting a menagerie of global tycoons.

“We are targeting families across the region from Japan to the UK and the US — whoever wants to have access to Asia with Singapore as a center,” Tibrewal said. “We’re looking at adding another 50 families in the next 18 to 24 months,” with an average AUM contribution of $30 million each, he said.