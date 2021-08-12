Super apps: WhatsApp best placed, Tata yet to have a core use case: Report

Representative image

Ever since Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in 2020 that the conglomerate is working on a ‘super-app’, the term has garnered much interest and curiosity. Simply put, a super app comes with multiple apps and brands under a company, offered within one umbrella app which has at least two strong use-cases.

As the super app play in India is seeing increased competition, a report by BofA Securities says that Indian companies are still sometime away, both, from customer value proposition as well as providing high frequency use cases.

Although, it adds that over time India has the potential to have at least three or four super apps coming from conglomerates such as Reliance Industries and the Tata Group which have ambitions to become large tech focused ecosystems. The offering will also be seen from top fintech players, while WhatsApp’s positioning makes it best suited to succeed as a super app.

THE TECH PLAY: TATA VS RELIANCE

Both these business houses are focusing their energies on technology and building a digital business, but their approaches to the super app are different.

“Tata aspires to build its own consumer-facing all-in-one super app with an open architecture – acting as a service platform. It plans to leverage its existing myriad but traditional businesses with recent acquisitions of agile startups,” the report says. The group’s app is expected to offer services across categories like grocery, fashion, lifestyle, travel, hospitality, ecommerce, education and financial services.

Tata Group’s CliQ app is likely to be integrated in the upcoming super app, along with including financial services and payments solutions on the app. But the report adds that Tata’s app doesn’t have a core use case currently for which consumers come back to their app.

“While the Tata super-app would give access to apps like services of BigBasket, 1mg, CureFit, consumers would have an option of directly downloading any of these respective apps. It remains to be seen how successful Tatas’ become in gaining traction in the super-app,” it says.

Reliance Industries, on the other hand, has a different ecosystem approach – the company will serve as a pipe and offer services on top of the pipe, the report explains. Reliance Jio has built multiple apps under the umbrella app MyJio. While MyJio acts as an access point to other apps, it is predominantly used for prepaid recharges.

“The app does not yet have a strong value proposition that every customer would use it (apart from recharging for Jio mobile). It remains to be seen if Jio’s approach on the app evolves and we see the app gaining traction in future,” says the report.

WHY IS WHATSAPP BEST SUITED?

Citing case studies from China, the report says that an instant messenger service along with payments option increases the success rate of a super app. This is mainly because of the large number of times a customer opens a messenger app. Add options to book tickets, pay bills, book restaurants etc within the same interface and it is a winner.

Following WeChat’s success in China, WhatsApp in India has launched its payment service on UPI –WhatsApp Pay. The report says the low traction for the service is because it is not well-marketed and due to restrictions on number of users it could get under NPCI/RBI regulations. Furthermore, RIL’s JioMart app is expected to be integrated inside WhatsApp.

SUPER APPS BY PAYMENT COMPANIES

The likes of Paytm and PhonePe offer an array of services on their super apps- payments/wallets, lending and insurance, wealth management among others. The report points out that although these apps see high traction, the transactions are largely low-ticket making monetisation via payments difficult. Hence, these apps are looking at payments as a hook to acquire the customer and cross-sell other offerings, the report says.

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart too have widened digital offerings under their apps. Through investments, acquisitions and partnerships with local kiranas, these players have expanded offerings across products and services. Rather than a super app, these companies have built an ecosystem of digital offerings.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.