App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Sunteck Realty sells 125 apartments worth Rs 200cr

"Sunteck Realty launched 225 apartments in its first tower in 4th Avenue SunteckCity which has received an overwhelming response. It has already sold 125 apartments generating sales worth more than Rs 200 crore in 18 days from the launch day (in less than three weeks)," the real estate player said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Real estate player Sunteck Realty on Wednesday said it has sold 125 apartments out of the recently launched 225 apartments in Mumbai, generating sales worth more than Rs 200 crore.

"Sunteck Realty launched 225 apartments in its first tower in 4th Avenue SunteckCity which has received an overwhelming response. It has already sold 125 apartments generating sales worth more than Rs 200 crore in 18 days from the launch day (in less than three weeks)," the real estate player said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that it sees extremely good sales momentum and is confident of selling approximately 85-90 per cent of the apartments opened for sale, generating total sales worth Rs 300-325 crore in a short span of time.

Close

SunteckCity is an approximately 23-acre premium luxury development located at Oshiwara district Centre, Goregaon (West).

related news

This development comprises a mix of retail, residential and commercial.

Goregaon is a suburb of Mumbai city.

The shares of Sunteck Realty were trading at Rs 414.60 a piece on BSE in morning trade.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 11:15 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #mumbai #Real Estate #Sunteck Realty

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.