English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sunteck Realty Q2 pre-sales up 24% to Rs 337 crore, collections rise 60% YoY

    In the first half of current fiscal, the company's pre-sales stood at Rs 670 crores, registering a growth of 49 per cent on a YoY basis, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Real estate firm Suntech Realty on October 17 announced that it registered pre-sales worth Rs 337 crore in the second quarter of current financial year FY23, 24 per cent higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

    In the first half of current fiscal, the company's pre-sales stood at Rs 670 crores, registering a growth of 49 per cent on a YoY basis, the realty firm said in a regulatory filing.

    Also Read: Sunteck Realty stock gains as company buys land parcel in Beverly Park

    The Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer registered collections of around Rs 331 crore in Q2 FY23, which was up 60 per cent on YoY basis. For the first half of FY23, collections stood at Rs 616 crore- registering a growth of 63  per cent on YoY basis.

    The company acquired a posh land parcel of 7.25 acres at Beverly

    Park, Mira Road under the joint development agreement (JDA) model. The project is estimated to have development potential of 2.5 million square feet built up area with a revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore.

    Close
    In a recent review, CARE Ratings had given 'CARE AA-/Positive' and short-term rating of 'A1+' to Sunteck Realty's long term and short-term loan facilities.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #JDA #mumbai #real estate developer #Suntech Realty
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.