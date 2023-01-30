Sunlit Power collaborates with Lucas TVS for supply of 50,000 EV motors to industries

Storage battery maker and distributor Sunlit Power has collaborated with Lucas TVS under which it will supply 50,000 electric vehicle motors and controllers manufactured by TVS group company to various industries, a release said on Monday.

It will include motors with 1kw-15kw capacity for various applications including those for two-wheelers, high-speed passenger autos, and pick-up vans, Sunlit Power, which manufactures ARENQ brand of batteries, said in a statement.

The three-year partnership with the automotive electrical component maker will also help the company extend its sales and marketing services to facilitate the distribution of these motors and controllers pan-India, the battery manufacturer said.

”This collaboration is a step towards bolstering the EV powertrain industry in India. Our sales and service expertise, combined with Lucas TVS’s motor manufacturing expertise, will provide automakers with high-end support. Also, we are looking forward to bolstering the capabilities of our team through this association,” said V G Anil, head of operations at Sunlit Power.

