Sunil Subramaniam elevated as Sundaram AMC's MD

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd today said its Chief Executive Officer Sunil Subramaniam has been elevated as the company Managing Director with immediate effect. Subramaniam, who is also on the Board of Sundaram Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd, replaces Harsha Viji, a statement said here.

"The Sundaram brand has stood for trust over the past 60 years and under Sunil's able leadership the company will reach new heights", Viji was quoted as saying in the statement. Subramaniam is also on the Board of Sundaram Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. In the last three years, Sundaram Asset Management's AUM (assets under management) grew more than 72 percent from Rs 22,169 crore on July 1, 2015 to Rs 38,166 crore on May 31, 2018.

"We are growing on all fronts. But my focus going forward will continue to be the retail investor", Subramaniam said on his elevation. 57-year-old had Subramaniam joined the company in September 2005 and has held several positions, including Vice-President (Retail Distribution), Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) and Director (Sales and Global Operations).