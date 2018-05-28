Sunil Mittal may pump in $1 billion in son-in-law’s hotel chain

Bharti Airtel's Chairman Sunil Mittal will invest over $1 billion into a hotel chain — Ennismore, founded by his son-in-law Sharan Pasricha in London, reported Bloomberg.

The money would be used for acquisitions by Ennismore, a developer that owns the Gleneagles resort and Hoxton hotel chain, to expand in the US and Europe. The US-based hotel chain aims to attract younger travellers.

This fund would be drawn from a unit of Mittal’s Bharti Group — Bharti Global — that handles the founding family’s wealth.

“Bharti Global, an arm of Bharti Enterprises, is investing in the development of hospitality business in Europe and the US in partnership with Ennismore Ltd, a company owned and managed by Sharan Pasricha. Ennismore is the development manager, operator, and owner of the Hoxton brand. It develops, manages and operates the hospitality investments of Bharti Global as well others in addition to owning and Managing its own F&B business,” a spokesperson for Bharti Global told the paper.

Hoxton hotel chain is known for its casual atmosphere and affordable rates. It operates two hotels in the London neighbourhoods of Shoreditch and Holborn and one each in Amsterdam and Paris. The brand has 667 rooms across these three cities.

Ennismore and Bharti Global representative declined to comment.

Before entering the hotel business, Pasricha ran a media startup, a leather-goods factory, and private equity. Pasricha acquired the first Hoxton in Shoreditch, after which he bought the second in Holborn in 2014, followed by Amsterdam in 2015 and Paris in 2017.

Pasricha's Ennismore also acquired the 232-room Gleneagles resort in Scotland in 2015. It is also planning a new chain called NoCo—a budget hotel format it is positioning as “less boring”—to open its first location in 2019.

Hoxton plans to develop hotels in New York City’s hip neighbourhood of Williamsburg, Los Angeles, and Portland, Oregon and get them running this year, according to its website. The firm expects to add locations in Chicago, San Francisco and in London’s Southwark and Shepherd’s Bush by 2020.