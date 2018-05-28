App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunil Mittal may pump in $1 billion in son-in-law’s hotel chain

Bharti Airtel's chairman Sunil Mittal is planning to invest over $1 billion into a hotel chain — Ennismore, founded by his son-in-law Sharan Pasricha in London.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel's Chairman Sunil Mittal will invest over $1 billion into a hotel chain — Ennismore, founded by his son-in-law Sharan Pasricha in London, reported Bloomberg. 

The money would be used for acquisitions by Ennismore, a developer that owns the Gleneagles resort and Hoxton hotel chain, to expand in the US and Europe. The US-based hotel chain aims to attract younger travellers.

This fund would be drawn from a unit of Mittal’s Bharti Group — Bharti Global — that handles the founding family’s wealth.

“Bharti Global, an arm of Bharti Enterprises, is investing in the development of hospitality business in Europe and the US in partnership with Ennismore Ltd, a company owned and managed by Sharan Pasricha. Ennismore is the development manager, operator, and owner of the Hoxton brand. It develops, manages and operates the hospitality investments of Bharti Global as well others in addition to owning and Managing its own F&B business,” a spokesperson for Bharti Global told the paper.

related news

Hoxton hotel chain is known for its casual atmosphere and affordable rates. It operates two hotels in the London neighbourhoods of Shoreditch and Holborn and one each in Amsterdam and Paris. The brand has 667 rooms across these three cities.

Ennismore and Bharti Global representative declined to comment.

Before entering the hotel business, Pasricha ran a media startup, a leather-goods factory, and private equity. Pasricha acquired the first Hoxton in Shoreditch, after which he bought the second in Holborn in 2014, followed by Amsterdam in 2015 and Paris in 2017.

Pasricha's Ennismore also acquired the 232-room Gleneagles resort in Scotland in 2015. It is also planning a new chain called NoCo—a budget hotel format it is positioning as “less boring”—to open its first location in 2019.

Hoxton plans to develop hotels in New York City’s hip neighbourhood of Williamsburg, Los Angeles, and Portland, Oregon and get them running this year, according to its website. The firm expects to add locations in Chicago, San Francisco and in London’s Southwark and Shepherd’s Bush by 2020.

tags #Bhart Airtel #Business #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.