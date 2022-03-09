Sunil Kataria joins Raymond as CEO – Lifestyle Business

Sunil Kataria, CEO - Lifestyle Business, Raymond.

Starting today, fabric and fashion retailer Raymond has a new CEO - lifestyle business: Sunil Kataria.

Kataria was previously CEO of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), India and SAARC, where he was in-charge of building up the innovations-led products portfolio and strengthening the company's digital capabilities.

According to the press release issued by Raymond, in his new role, Kataria "will be responsible for steering the next phase of growth by driving the digital agenda and strengthening the brand’s presence in domestic and international markets."

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Ltd, said in the press release: “At Raymond, we believe in having industry’s finest talent that resonates with our vision to create a future-ready organisation. During the last few years, we have been making stronger strides and creating brands and retail experiences for our loyal and new-age consumers. I would like to welcome Sunil to the Raymond family and believe that he would be instrumental in accelerating growth for the business in India and international markets.”

According to the press release, a big expectation from Kataria will be to drive digital transformation, and build future-readiness into the business.

Kataria will be heading Raymond's Lifestyle Business, which includes branded textiles, garmenting, shirting, retail and apparel business including brands such as - Raymond, Raymond Ready-to- Wear, Raymond Made to Measure, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx and Ethnix by Raymond.

Kataria has previously worked with GCPL, Marico and Idea Cellular. He is also the current chairman of The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA).