Sundram Fasteners, Wheels India adhere to TVS Group restructuring accord

Sundram Fasteners and Wheels India, two TVS Group companies, have taken steps to adhere to an arrangement by the four families of the group to go on their independent paths even though they are not party to the non-compete agreement among the family members.

The members of the TVS family had agreed in January last year to record their understanding in respect of a mutual non-compete arrangement. The agreement was executed among members of the TVS family who are shareholders of TV Sundram Iyengar & Sons (TVSS), Sundaram Industries, and Southern Roadways, collectively known as the TVS holding companies.

In line with this decision, the board of directors of Sundram Fasteners, which makes components for the automotive sector, has decided to adhere to the non-competition agreement. The TVS holding companies own 49.53 percent of the company’s equity shares.

“Though the company was not a party to the non-competition agreement, it is acceding to the non-competition agreement by execution of the DoA (deed of adherence),” Sundram Fasteners said in a filing to the BSE on January 27, 2022.

Wheels India, a TVS Group company that makes steel wheels for cars and commercial vehicles, informed the stock exchange that a part of its equity has been transferred to Trichur Sundaram Santhanam & Family.

A 29.69 percent stake in Wheels India that was held by TVSS has been vested in/transferred to Trichur Sundaram Santhanam & Family, in line with the family arrangement, Srivats Ram, MD of Wheels India, said in an exchange filing on February 4, 2022. Wheels India, too, was not a party to the non-competition agreement, the company said.

Members of the Chennai-based TVS Group agreed in December 2020 to abolish the holding company structure and that each family would get complete ownership of the companies they manage. The Competition Commission of India approved the arrangement in October last year.