Sundram Fasteners standalone first quarter net profit at Rs 106.18 crore

Sundram Fasteners Ltd, a TVS Group company, has recorded a 17.7 percent rise in its April-June quarter net profits to Rs 106.18 crore. The city-based company had recorded net profits at Rs 90.17 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the full year ending March 31, 2018 net profits of the company was at Rs 367.47 crore, Sundram Fasteners Ltd said in a BSE filing. Total income of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 rose to Rs 986.28 crore from Rs 858.50 crore registered during same quarter of previous year.

For the full year ending March 31, 2018 total income of the company was at Rs 3,502.34 crore. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 636 apiece, down by 0.89 percent over previous close in BSE.