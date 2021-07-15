Sundram Fasteners Q1 PAT to Rs 113 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Sundram Fasteners to report net profit at Rs 113 crore (down 20% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 172.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 20 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,018 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1,245 percent Y-o-Y (down 210 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 16.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

