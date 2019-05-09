App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sundram Fasteners fourth quarter standalone net up 15% to Rs 109.54 cr

Total income for the January-March 2019 quarter went upto Rs 1,015.82 crore, from Rs 968.36 crore registered year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sundram Fasteners Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate TVS Group, has posted a 15 per cent rise in its fourth quarter standalone net profits ending March 31, 2019 at Rs 109.54 crore as compared to Rs 95.22 crore registered a year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 standalone profits surged to Rs 437.12 crore, from Rs 367.47 crore recorded last fiscal.

Total income for the January-March 2019 quarter went upto Rs 1,015.82 crore, from Rs 968.36 crore registered year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 total income grew to Rs 4,034.28 crore, from Rs 3,502.34 crore registered same period of previous year. In a notification to stock exchanges, the company said its operating revenue crossed the Rs 4,000 crore mark to Rs 4,002.34 crore as against Rs 3,419.79 crore (last fiscal).

related news

Domestic sales, net of excise duties were at Rs 2,469.15 crore as against Rs 2,146.76 crore, on the back of increase in production of commercial vehicles.

The company expanded the dealer network in aftermarket segment to increase sales penetration in industrial segments. Export sales were at Rs 1,382.99 crore as against Rs 1,168.14 crore registered an increase of 18.4 per cent due to volume growth accompanied by a favourable exchange rates.

The company incurred Rs 442 crore towards capital expenditure in order to augment capacities for meeting the increase in volume of business and in tandem with production plans of key customers.

Sundram Fasteners has set up a new unit at Mahindra World City (Unit III) and it has commenced operation in January. The unit manufactures and exports high end parts forged and machined with close tolerances for cross-overs and mini-trucks. The company's I and II unit at Mahindra World City were fully operational.

Besides, the SEZ units, the company was in the process of setting up a new SEZ unit at Sri City in Tada, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture high-precision engineering components. "It will be used as a hub to consolidate our foray into non-auto segment including off-road vehicles for export business," the statement said.

The Board during the year 2018-19 declared an interim dividend of Rs two per share and the same was paid in November 2018. The directors have decided to pay a second interim dividend of Rs 3.10 per share which together with the interim dividend declared and paid earlier would amount to a total dividend of Rs 5.10 per share for FY2018-19, it added.
First Published on May 9, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Sundram Fasteners Ltd

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

Aithey Aa from Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzle in this gro ...

Ayushmann Khurrana announces a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, deets ...

SOTY 2: Check out Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's fashi ...

Guess Who: This popular Bollywood filmmaker is hosting rave parties to ...

Bharat: Producer Atul Agnihotri says Priyanka Chopra has still not mes ...

Hrithik Roshan Shifts Super 30 Release to Avoid 'Toxic Mental Violence ...

Samsung Unveils Highest Resolution Image Sensor for Smartphones at 64- ...

Ayodhya Case: Supreme Court to Take up Mediation Panel's Report Tomorr ...

Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Rs 47, Rs 198 Prepaid Recharge Plans to Offer ...

'Saw My Vote for NCP Get Cast to BJP': Sharad Pawar Raises Concern Ove ...

PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leaked: Royal Pass Rewards, Skorpion Gun, New Cos ...

This Mother's Post About Her Son Getting 60% in Board Exams is Going V ...

Dirty Ghats, Dangling Wires: Adityanath Tells Varanasi How Tourists Kn ...

As Odisha Struggles to Stand Up, Residents Want Cyclone Fani Be Declar ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

At Narendra Modi's charged Delhi rally, anti-AAP mood of crowd, aim to ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.