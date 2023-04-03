 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Home Finance lines up aggressive expansion in small business loans vertical

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The wholly-owned subsidiary of non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance also planned to hire over 100 people under the small business loans segment in the first six months of the current fiscal.

Sundaram Home Finance, which forayed into the small business loans segment in 2022, has drawn up plans to double its footprint in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Monday.

Sundaram Home Finance is planning to double its small business loans branch count to over 20 in the first half of the new financial year, the city-based company said in a statement here.

"We have had positive feedback from small businesses across the locations and are excited about the prospects of this opportunity," Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.