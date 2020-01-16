Sundaram Finance to sell entire 10% stake in Equifax Credit lnformation

Non Banking Finance Company Sundaram Finance Ltd on Thursday said it will sell its entire 10 per cent equity in credit information firm Equifax Credit lnformation Services Pvt Ltd, a move that will fetch the company around Rs 91 crore. Both the companies have executed an agreement to this effect.

"Sundaram Finance Ltd (SFL) has executed a share purchase agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 10 per cent in Equifax Credit lnformation Services Pvt Ltd," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sundaram Finance holds 10 per cent of equity or 1,35,00,000 equity shares in Equifax Credit lnformation Services Pvt Ltd.

The company said Rs 67.43 is the price at which the shares will be divested, which "will be increased by 2.2 per cent per annum for the period from October 2019 till the date of Closing (assuming closing occurs prior to March 31, 2020)".

At this price Sundaram Finance will fetch around Rs 91 crore.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this financial year.

The shares of Sundaram Finance were trading at Rs 1,690.00 a piece, up 1.04 per cent on the BSE. The current market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 18,698.78 crore.