Sundaram Finance Q2 net profit rises 10% amid economic recovery

Sundaram Finance Ltd., a non-banking finance company from the TVS Group, posted a 10 percent increase in standalone net profit in the second quarter of this financial year on a recovery across most macroeconomic indicators following the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Profit climbed to Rs 211 crore in the three months ended September 30 from Rs 192 crore a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing on November 8. Disbursements grew 14 percent to Rs 3,621 crore in Q2 from Rs 3,174 crore.

“Every month in the second quarter has seen improvement on both business growth and collections,” Harsha Viji, executive vice chairman of Sundaram Finance, said in a statement. “The vicious second wave appears behind us.”

Customer sentiment has improved significantly and the second half of the year will likely see a broad-based recovery, Viji said.

Assets totalling Rs 781 crore, about 2.68 percent of the loans outstanding, were restructured during the first half of FY22 following the Reserve Bank of India’s notification on Resolution Framework 2.0 related to advances to customers. The total restructured assets were Rs 2,087 crore, about 7.17 percent of the loans outstanding as of September 30, the company said.

Gross non-performing assets and net NPAs stood at 3.85 percent and 2.48 percent, respectively, as of September 30. That compares with 4.59 percent and 3.38 percent, respectively, as of June 30, and 2.44 percent and 1.74 percent, respectively, as of a year earlier.

The NPAs as of September 30, 2020, were in line with the interim order of the Supreme Court, which directed that borrowers who availed of moratorium benefits and were not declared as non-performing till August 31, 2020, would not be declared as NPAs till further orders.

If such borrower accounts had been classified as NPAs on September 30 last year, the gross and net NPAs would have been 2.81 percent and 1.74 percent, respectively, the company said.

“We have made good progress on both growth and asset quality in the second quarter,” managing director Rajiv Lochan said. “While stress continues in Covid-impacted sub-sectors, we remain focused on supporting our customers in resuming their business activity from the disruptions imposed by the pandemic. Despite supply challenges due to the global chip shortage, demand is improving across asset classes.”

Assets under management stood at Rs 29,811 crore compared with Rs 29,823 crore on June 30.

Subsidiary show

Royal Sundaram General Insurance, a joint venture with Ageas Insurance International NV of Belgium, delivered gross written premium of Rs 1,420 crore in the first half of FY22, a 13 percent increase from Rs 1,257 crore a year earlier.

The insurance venture’s profit fell to Rs 152 crore in H1 from Rs 241 crore a year ago mainly due to a higher level of Covid-19 claims after the second wave. Motor claims were lower in H1 due to more extensive nationwide restrictions.

Disbursements by Sundaram Home Finance, a subsidiary, more than doubled to Rs 891 crore as of September 30 from Rs 378 crore a year earlier. However, profit for H1 declined to Rs 80 crore from Rs 99 crore a year earlier.