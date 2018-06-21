Sundaram BNP Paribas to revise FD interest rates

Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance will increase the interest rates for 12 and 18-month deposit schemes from tomorrow.

The interest rates for 12-month deposits for senior citizens would be 7.50 percent per annum as against 7.25 percent and for 18-month scheme it would be 7 percent as against 6.75 percent.

The interest rates for trusts for 12/18 month deposits will be 7.50 percent as against 6.75 percent.

However, interest rates for 24,36, 48 and 60-month deposits remain unchanged.

Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd is a joint venture between Sundaram Finance Ltd and BNP Paribas Personal Finance.

The company has a deposit base of Rs 1,042 crore. It has 110 branches and over 50,000 customers, it added.