Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Check out other Indian leaders at top global companies

Ajay Banga | The Pune-born Banga is the CEO and President of MasterCard and a member of its Board of Directors. He has been with Mastercard for 10 years. The 59-year-old started his career at Nestlé, India, where he worked for 13 years on assignments spanning sales, marketing and management. He spent two years at Pepsico, where he was instrumental in launching its fast food franchises in India. He is an alumnus of IIM-Ahmadabad. (Image: Reuters)