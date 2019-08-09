App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 10:51 PM IST

Sun TV Network Q1 net slips 7.4% to Rs 386.81 cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
South-based broadcaster Sun TV Networks on August 9 reported a 7.37 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 386.81 crore for the June quarter. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 417.61 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Revenue from operations dipped to Rs 1,131.04 crore from Rs 1,146.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Sun TV Network said in a BSE filing.

"The results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 includes income from the company's IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for season 2019 (partial) of Rs 244.39 crore," the company said.

Sun TV Network's total expenses was at Rs 603.10 crore as against Rs 551.56 crore, up 9.34 percent.

In a separate filing, the company said its board on Friday approved an interim dividend of 50 percent, which is Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each, for the financial year 2019-20.

Share of Sun TV Networks Ltd settled at Rs 448.45 on BSE on Friday, down 0.86 percent.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:42 pm

tags #Results #Sun TV

