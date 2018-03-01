Sun Pharma's Halol inspection may end on Friday

Moneycontrol News

The US FDA inspection of Sun Pharma's crucial Halol site in Gujarat that was widely expected to end on Friday, could possible extend by a day or two, said sources.

The facility is under US FDA warning letter since December 2015.

The drug maker declined to comment. Dilip Shanghvi, who is attending the India Pharmaceutical Forum, said the company as a policy will not talk on ongoing regulatory inspections.

The current US FDA inspection began on February 12.

Halol is critical for Sun Pharma as most of the complex pipeline that includes injectables, topical solutions and inhalation products are filed from this facility. Sun Pharma is banking on complex products to beat the pricing pressure it faces in the US market.

The current inspection was triggered after US FDA re-inspected the Halol facility from November 17, 2016 through December 1, 2016 and issued nine Form 483 observations.

The observations were related to data reporting standards, testing procedures, and lab controls.

Halol is an important plant for the company and contributed 12-15 percent to its US sales before the factory received a warning letter from the US FDA for violation of manufacturing norms in December 2015.

The warning letter blocked new product approval from that facility impacting the company’s US business.

Prior to warning letter, Halol was contributing about USD 400 million to topline or nearly 12-15 percent of sales. Now the facility's contribution has fallen to about 250 million.

Sun Pharma's profit fell 75.2 percent to Rs 365.4 crore in the quarter ended December hit by plunging US sales and one-time deferred tax adjustment. Revenues from operations declined 16 percent to Rs 6,653.23

"The resolution of the facility is important if the company has to maintain USD 1.5 billion topline in US market," said Amey Chalke, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

CLSA forecasts increemental revenue from the clearance of Halol is expected to be at least USD 100 million and USD 150 million in years ending March 2019 and 2020, and even possibly go up to USD 200 million and USD 300 million, increasing its earnings per share by 4 and 10 percent.