Sun Pharmaceutical signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador for Volini

Drug firm Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today said it has signed Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador of its pain reliever Volini.

"Known for pushing the limits of physical endurance, Virat echoes the brand vision of constantly improving performance and not letting pain come in the way of going that extra mile," Sun Pharma CEO India, Emerging Markets and Consumer Healthcare, Kal Sundaram said in a statement.

A marketing campaign featuring Virat Kohli goes live today, the company said. "Athletes are required to push through pain on a regular basis, and Volini has been my trusted pain relief partner for decades. With its instant pain relief formulation, I am able to focus on my game and not the pain," Kohli said.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were today settled at Rs 620.70 per scrip on BSE, down 0.08 percent from its previous close.