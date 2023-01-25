English
    Sun Pharmaceutical launches phenobarbital sodium injection in US

    January 25, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Wednesday launched its phenobarbital sodium injection, SEZABY for treatment of neonatal seizures in the US.

    SEZABY is the first and only product approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of neonatal seizures in term and preterm infants, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

    It is a benzyl alcohol-free and propylene glycol-free formulation of phenobarbital sodium powder for injection.

    "The launch of SEZABY is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio of specialty branded products in the US," Sun Pharma CEO North America Abhay Gandhi said.