Sun Pharma to pump in Rs 200 crore more in Assam plant

The Assam government on Saturday said medicine firm Sun Pharma will invest an additional Rs 200 crore at its plant in the state to augment operations.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated a new production line at Sun Pharma's facility in Palashbari.

"The company has already invested Rs 700 crore in this manufacturing facility in the state and another Rs 200 crore is going to be invested," an official release from Chief Minister's Office said.

The company has invested Rs 120 crore to set up this new production line, which will boost the capacity to manufacture liquid vials, injectables, eye drops and tablets among others, the release said.

"The company is providing employment to 595 people and 62 percent of this workforce is from the state," it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sun Pharma managing director Dilip Shanghvi said that this plant is expected to become one of the largest facilities in the next few years in the company's network to manufacture sterile products.

The facility is equipped with automated machines for granulation, tablet compression, capsule filling, eye drops, vial and ampule filling, coating and packing.

Sun Pharma claims that the unit operates under 'Zero Discharge' norms, meaning the treated effluent is 100 per cent recycled within the site for gardening, cooling tower and toilet flushing system.

As part of its CSR commitment to improving the health of rural communities, Sun Pharma will shortly start a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Guwahati to provide free medicines, health check-ups and counselling to around 40,000 people across 24 villages.