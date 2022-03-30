English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sun Pharma to launch Vortioxetine under exclusive patent licence from Lundbeck

    One of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company has signed licensing pact with Lundbeck for the anti-depressant medication approved to treat the major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

    PTI
    March 30, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
    US subsidiary acquired subsidiary companies of Galderma in the US, Japan and Canada.

    US subsidiary acquired subsidiary companies of Galderma in the US, Japan and Canada.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday said it has inked a licensing pact with H Lundbeck to market and distribute Vortioxetine in India under the brand name Vortidif.

    One of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company has signed licensing pact with Lundbeck for the anti-depressant medication approved to treat the major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

    The product is approved in over 80 countries, including the US, EU, Canada and Australia. The territory of the licensing agreement will only cover India, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement.

    "Sun Pharma is the leader in neuro-psychiatry therapy in India and we always endeavour to bring innovative medicines that fill a need gap. MDD is a serious and complicated disorder, and VORTIDIF will serve as an important novel treatment option for patients in India," Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar noted. MDD is one of the leading causes of disability, affecting around 246 million people globally and 35 million people in India.

    The condition is characterised by pronounced changes in mood coupled with distinct psychological and vegetative changes, including sleep, appetite disturbance, subjective fatigue, loss of motivation and drive, ruminative feelings of guilt and despair, problems maintaining mental focus, and suicidal thinking and behaviour.
    PTI
    Tags: #busijness #Companies #Sun pharma #Vortioxetine
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 01:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.