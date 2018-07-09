App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma signs Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for Revital H

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today said Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare has signed Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador of health supplement Revital H.

"In Akshay Kumar, we have found a perfect ambassador who is not only physically fit but also exudes great energy at all times – attributes that define Revital H at its core," Sun Pharma CEO – India, Emerging Markets and Consumer Healthcare Kal Sundaram said.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were today trading at Rs 569.45 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, up 1.97 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Akshay Kumar #Companies #Health #India #Sun pharma #trade

