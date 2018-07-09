Sun Pharma signs Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for Revital H

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today said Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare has signed Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador of health supplement Revital H.

"In Akshay Kumar, we have found a perfect ambassador who is not only physically fit but also exudes great energy at all times – attributes that define Revital H at its core," Sun Pharma CEO – India, Emerging Markets and Consumer Healthcare Kal Sundaram said.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were today trading at Rs 569.45 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, up 1.97 per cent from its previous close.