May 28, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma shares jump over 7%; m-cap rises by Rs 7,951 cr

Shares of Sun Pharma today soared over 7 percent after the company on Friday posted around 7 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2018.

Shares of Sun Pharma today soared over 7 percent after the company on Friday posted around 7 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. The stock surged 7.11 percent to end at Rs 499.70 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.17 percent to Rs 504.70.

On NSE, shares of the company advanced by 6.54 percent to close at Rs 497.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 7,951.2 crore to Rs 1,19,891.20 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 11.48 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Drug major Sun Pharma last week posted around 7 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the quarter ending March on the back of revenue growth in India and emerging markets even as the US sales took a hit.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,223.71 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 6,977.10 crore for the fourth quarter against Rs 7,136.96 crore during the same period of 2016-17.

