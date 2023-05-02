English
    Sun Pharma says US FDA puts partial clinical hold on its dermatological drug

    Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had put a partial clinical hold on its application for an experimental dermatological drug due to the potential of thrombotic events.

    Reuters
    May 02, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    Reuters
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:05 am