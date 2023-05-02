Sun Pharma says US FDA puts partial clinical hold on its dermatological drug
Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had put a partial clinical hold on its application for an experimental dermatological drug due to the potential of thrombotic events.
Reuters
May 02, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
