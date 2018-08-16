App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma receives USFDA nod for solution used to treat dry eye disease

Dry Eye Disease represents an area of high unmet medical need, with a significant number of patients who are currently untreated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma has received approval from the US health regulator for CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution), used to increase tear production in patients with keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye).

Dry Eye Disease represents an area of high unmet medical need, with a significant number of patients who are currently untreated, Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America, Sun Pharma.

"The the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval of CEQUA represents a long-awaited dry eye treatment option and is an important milestone in the development of Sun's Ophthalmics business," said he added.

"CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09 percent, for topical ophthalmic use will be commercialised in the US by Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmics division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary," Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing. CEQUA is dosed twice daily and will be available as a single-use vial.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 2.25 percent higher at Rs 615.20 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 12:51 pm

tags #Business #India #Sun pharma #United States

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.