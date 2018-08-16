Sun Pharma receives USFDA nod for solution used to treat dry eye disease

Sun Pharma has received approval from the US health regulator for CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution), used to increase tear production in patients with keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye).

Dry Eye Disease represents an area of high unmet medical need, with a significant number of patients who are currently untreated, Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America, Sun Pharma.

"The the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval of CEQUA represents a long-awaited dry eye treatment option and is an important milestone in the development of Sun's Ophthalmics business," said he added.

"CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09 percent, for topical ophthalmic use will be commercialised in the US by Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmics division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary," Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing. CEQUA is dosed twice daily and will be available as a single-use vial.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 2.25 percent higher at Rs 615.20 apiece on BSE.