App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma recalls about 14k cartons of anaesthesia injection from US market

"Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. (SPII), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. is voluntarily recalling three lots of Vecuronium Bromide for Injection, 10 mg (lyophilized powder), and one lot of Vecuronium Bromide for Injection, 20 mg (lyophilized powder) to the hospital level.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharmaceutical has said its US subsidiary has started voluntarily recalling 13,918 cartons of Vecuronium Bromide Injection of 10 mg and 20 mg strengths from US market at hospital level, following the identification of "particulate matter identified as glass" in the product.

"Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. (SPII), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. is voluntarily recalling three lots of Vecuronium Bromide for Injection, 10 mg (lyophilized powder), and one lot of Vecuronium Bromide for Injection, 20 mg (lyophilized powder) to the hospital level.

The Vecuronium Bromide for Injection has been found to contain particulate matter identified as glass," Sun Pharma said in a letter to the US Food and Drug Administration on January 8.

Vecuronium Bromide for Injection is used as an adjunct to general anaesthesia, to facilitate endotracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation and is packaged in a glass vial.

related news

This product was distributed nationwide to wholesale customers and medical facilities, the drug maker said. The administration of a glass particulate, if present in an intravenous drug, may result in local irritation or swelling in response to the foreign material.

More serious potential outcomes would include blockage and clotting in blood vessels, which may be life-threatening. To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, the letter said.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Sun Pharmaceutical #US Market

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.