English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sun Pharma, Philogen join hands to commercialise skin cancer drug in Europe, Australia, New Zealand

    The companies have come together to commercialise Philogen's speciality product Nidlegy, an anti-cancer biopharmaceutical currently in Phase III clinical trials, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 30, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
    Sun Pharma, Philogen join hands to commercialise skin cancer drug in Europe, Australia, New Zealand

    Sun Pharma, Philogen join hands to commercialise skin cancer drug in Europe, Australia, New Zealand

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it has entered into a licensing pact with Philogen SpA to commercialise under-development skin cancer drug in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

    The companies have come together to commercialise Philogen's speciality product Nidlegy, an anti-cancer biopharmaceutical currently in Phase III clinical trials, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

    Philogen, a Swiss-Italian firm, is developing it for the treatment of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. Under the terms of the agreement, the Mumbai-based drug major will have exclusive rights to commercialise Nidlegy.

    Philogen will complete pivotal clinical trials for the product in Europe, pursue marketing authorisation with the regulatory authorities and manufacture commercial supplies. The two partner companies will share post-commercialisation economics in about a 50:50 ratio, the drug major said.

    While other financial terms were not disclosed, Philogen will retain the IP rights for Nidlegy for other territories and indications other than skin cancers, it said.

    Related stories

    "This collaboration is in line with our goal to bring innovative products to patients. With the expected addition of Nidlegy to our existing Odomzo franchise, we will be well-positioned to provide patient solutions across a broad spectrum of skin cancers in various disease stages," Sun Pharma Business Head - Western Europe and ANZ Hellen De Kloet noted.

    Sun Pharma shares were trading 0.53 per cent down at Rs 963 apiece on the BSE.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Australia #Business #Companies #Europe #New Zealand #Philogen #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    first published: May 30, 2023 02:46 pm