Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma launches psoriasis treatment drug Ilumya in US

Ilumya in the strength of 100 mg/mL is now available in the US for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis, the company said in a statement.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it has launched its plaque psoriasis treatment drug Ilumya (tildrakizumab-asmn) in the US market.

Ilumya in the strength of 100 mg/mL is now available in the US for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis, the company said in a statement.

"The availability of Ilumya is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we expand our speciality medicine portfolio in the US," Sun Pharma North America CEO Abhay Gandhi said.

Ilumya offers a new, safe and effective treatment option for people who are still struggling to manage their moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, he added.

"We understand the importance of patient and physician choice, and are committed to making Ilumya among the most cost-effective treatments in the market today," Gandhi said.

The company is working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure that Ilumya, a monoclonal antibody, is accessible to the patients across the US who may benefit from this new treatment option, Sun Pharma said.

Shares of Sun Pharma on October 23 settled at Rs 576.30 per scrip on the BSE, down 5.07 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 06:36 pm

