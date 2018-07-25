Sun Pharma launches generic Glumetza tablets in US

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today said one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has launched generic metformin hydrochloride extended release tablets, used for glycemic control, in the US market.

The tablets have been launched in the strengths of 500 mg and 1000 mg, it said in a filing to BSE.

The tablets are generic versions of Santarus Inc's Glumetza HCl extended release tablets in the same strengths, it added.

"The addressable market size is approximately USD 443 million for the 12 months ending April 2018, as per IQVIA," Sun Pharma said.

The tablets are used to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The Sun Pharma stock was trading 0.24 per cent down at Rs 561.15 in the afternoon on BSE.