App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma launches generic Glumetza tablets in US

The tablets have been launched in the strengths of 500 mg and 1000 mg, it said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today said one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has launched generic metformin hydrochloride extended release tablets, used for glycemic control, in the US market.

The tablets have been launched in the strengths of 500 mg and 1000 mg, it said in a filing to BSE.

The tablets are generic versions of Santarus Inc's Glumetza HCl extended release tablets in the same strengths, it added.

"The addressable market size is approximately USD 443 million for the 12 months ending April 2018, as per IQVIA," Sun Pharma said.

The tablets are used to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The Sun Pharma stock was trading 0.24 per cent down at Rs 561.15 in the afternoon on BSE.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.