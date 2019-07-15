Sun Pharma launches Ezallor Sprinkle capsules in US

Sun Pharma on Monday announced the launch of Ezallor Sprinkle capsules, used for treatment of elevated lipid disorders in people who have difficulty swallowing, in the US market.

Ezallor Sprinkle (rosuvastatin) capsules is indicated for three types of lipid disorders in conjunction with diet in adults, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company said this problem is estimated to affect approximately 30-35 per cent of long-term care residents.

"With the introduction of Ezallor Sprinkle, Sun Pharma continues our commitment of providing a portfolio of alternative formulation products to address the needs of people who have difficulty swallowing, which is especially prevalent among residents in long-term care facilities," Sun Pharma North America CEO Abhay Gandhi said.

"These patients often encounter more medication errors and challenges with medication administration as compared to long-term care residents who do not have difficulty swallowing," he added.

