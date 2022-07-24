Sun Pharma, Glenmark recall products in US due to manufacturing issues

Leading drug makers Sun Pharma and Glenmark are recalling products in the US, the world's largest market for medicines, due to lapses in the manufacturing process.
New Jersey-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, a unit of the company, initiated the Class II nationwide (US) recall of the affected lots last month.
As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark, on the other hand is recalling 98,307 packs of Mometasone Furoate Topical Solution, a medication used to treat skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, allergies, and rash.
New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling the lot, which rolled out from the company's Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) plant, due to ''Defective Container'', the USFDA stated.
The company initiated the nationwide recall, which the US health regulator classified as Class III, on June 16.
A Class III recall is initiated in a ''situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.'' The US generic drug market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019.
It is by far the largest market for pharmaceutical products in the world.
In the last financial year, India's pharma exports stood at around USD 24.62 billion with the US, the UK, South Africa, Russia, and Nigeria emerging as the top five destinations.