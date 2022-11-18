 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sun Pharma gets USFDA nod for drug to treat neonatal seizures

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

SEZABY is a benzyl alcohol-free and propylene glycol-free formulation of phenobarbital sodium powder for injection.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said it has received an approval from the US health regulator for SEZABY, a formulation used for treatment of neonatal seizures.

SEZABY is a benzyl alcohol-free and propylene glycol-free formulation of phenobarbital sodium powder for injection.

It was granted orphan drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of neonatal seizures, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Orphan drug designation is granted by the USFDA to a medicine intended to treat a condition affecting fewer than 2 lakh persons in the US, or which will not be profitable within seven years following its approval.

"With this approval, SEZABY becomes the first and only product specifically indicated in the US for the treatment of neonatal seizures in term and pre-term infants,"  the company said.

The drug is expected to be available in the US in the fourth quarter of FY23, it added.