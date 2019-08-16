Sun Pharma enters pact with China Medical Systems to commercialise 7 generic products

Sun Pharma , India's largest drug maker, said on August 16 that it had granted an exclusive license to a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings(CMS) to develop and commercialize seven generic products in Mainland China.

The collaboration with CMS now covers eight generic products, which include the seven products referred above.

The total addressable market size for all these eight products is about $1 billion (as per recent IQVIA data) in Mainland China.

The initial term of the agreement shall be 20 years from the first commercial sale of the respective products in Mainland China and may be extended for additional three years’ as per mutual agreement of the two parties, the company said in a statement.

“This collaboration gives us entry into the Chinese generic pharmaceutical market. We see lot of potential in China for both our generics and speciality portfolio," said Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma

"With more than 65 percent generics penetration, China represents a significant opportunity for generic pharmaceutical companies,” Shanghvi added.

In June 2019, Sun Pharma had announced a collaboration with CMS on two speciality products, Tildrakizumab and Cyclosporine A 0.09 percent (CsA) eye drops for the Greater China market.

Indian drug makers are increasingly focusing on the world's second largest drug market on the back of reforms such as faster approvals for drugs approved by USFDA.

