App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma board approves Rs 1,700cr share buy-back offer

In a regulatory filing the company said that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Tuesday has approved the buy-back of its equity shares from the open market at a maximum price of Rs 425 per share for an aggregate maximum amount of up to Rs 1,700 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said its board has approved Rs 1,700 crore share buyback offer at a maximum price of Rs 425 per share.

In a regulatory filing the company said that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Tuesday has approved the buy-back of its equity shares from the open market at a maximum price of Rs 425 per share for an aggregate maximum amount of up to Rs 1,700 crore.

"At the maximum buy-back size and the maximum buy-back price, the indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back under the buy-back would be four crore equity shares which represents 1.67 per cent of the total number of equity shares of the company," the filing said.

Close

However, the actual number of equity shares to be bought back during the buy-back will depend upon the actual price paid (excluding the transaction costs) for the equity shares bought back and the aggregate actual amount utilised in the buy-back, the filing said.

related news

The filing further added that the public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the buy-back regulations.

This represents 9.83 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 380.70 per scrip on BSE, up 3.23 percent from its previous close.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Business #Buyback #Companies #Sun pharma #video

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.