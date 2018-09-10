App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma arm to acquire shares of Israeli firm Tarsius Pharma for $3 million

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Monday said it has agreed to acquire 18.75 percent shares of Israel-based Tarsius Pharma for a cash consideration of $3 million (over Rs 21 crore).

One of the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries has agreed to acquire 3,45,622 ordinary shares of Tarsius Pharma, of nominal value of NIS 0.01 each by way of subscription, representing 18.75 percent of shares of Tarsius on a fully diluted basis, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

"Cost of acquisition is $3 million," it added. Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is before September 15, 2018, Sun Pharma said.

Tarsius is an early stage research and development company focusing on development of drug candidates in the field of ophthalmology, it added.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 04:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries #Tarsius Pharma

