App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma arm gets relief from US court in patent infringement case

Earlier this year, DUSA, which is wholly-owned by Sun Pharma, filed a lawsuit against the Biofrontera defendants in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma on December 26 said its arm DUSA Pharmaceuticals has received relief from a US court in a patent infringement case.

Massachusetts-based DUSA has been granted preliminary injunctive relief by a federal district court prohibiting defendants Biofrontera Inc, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, and Biofrontera AGf from using its confidential and proprietary trade secret information, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this year, DUSA, which is wholly-owned by Sun Pharma, filed a lawsuit against the Biofrontera defendants in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The lawsuit alleged trade secret misappropriation and patent infringement of DUSA's photodynamic therapy patents covering its product.

related news

DUSA, in its amended complaint filed in July 2018, additionally alleged the Biofrontera defendants misappropriated confidential and trade secret information by obtaining confidential information from its former employees to sell and market defendants' own products.

The lawsuit sought an assessment of both damages and injunctive relief against the Biofrontera defendants, Sun Pharma said.

The court's order prohibits Biofrontera from making use of or disseminating DUSA's sales and financial information, customer lists and customer target lists, training and marketing materials, standard operating procedures, technical information, and unpublished clinical data, and any derivations thereof, effective immediately, it added.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries #World News

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.