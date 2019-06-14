App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma announces promising data for new indication on Ilumya drug

The interim analysis revealed that over 71 percent of patients treated with Ilumya experienced a 20 percent improvement in joint and skin symptoms, meeting the primary endpoint of the study, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma on June 14 announced promising interim results from a Phase 2 study on Ilumya, a drug used to treat active psoriatic arthritis in patients. The announcement was made at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology in Madrid, Spain.

Ilumya is already approved in the US for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and is now being investigated for psoriatic arthritis. The positive results for additional indication can help Sun Pharma to expand its sales of the drug.

Ilumya, generically called as tildrakizumab-asmn, belongs to the class of interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of the most common plaque psoriasis – a chronic immune disease that causes red, scaly patches of dead skin cells to appear on the skin.

Close

The interim analysis revealed that over 71 percent of patients treated with Ilumya experienced a 20 percent improvement in joint and skin symptoms, meeting the primary endpoint of the study, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

related news

The interim results showed Ilumya was well tolerated, with a low rate of adverse events from the treatment, the company added.

Psoriatic arthritis, which affects up to 42 percent of people with plaque psoriasis, is an inflammatory condition that impacts both the joints and skin. It is painful, causes fatigue, and can lead to swelling and stiffness of the joints that may reduce range of motion. If left untreated, this chronic condition can lead to permanent joint damage.

Sun Pharma acquired rights for Tildrakizumab from US drug maker Merck in 2014 for $80 million.

While Merck was responsible for completion of phase-3 clinical trials and the submission of its biologics license application (BLA) to the US FDA, Sun Pharma will be responsible for all other regulatory activities, including subsequent submissions, drug safety, post approval studies, manufacturing and commercialization of the approved product.

Analysts estimate the peak sales of the Ilumya to be around $300 million.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Business #India #Sun pharma

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.