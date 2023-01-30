 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun Pharma acquires three anti-inflammation brands from Aksigen

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

The company has acquired Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD and Phlogam as part of the deal.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it has acquired three anti-inflammatory brands from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital Care.

All the brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.