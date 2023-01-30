Sun Pharma acquires three anti-inflammation brands from Aksigen

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it has acquired three anti-inflammatory brands from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital Care.

The company has acquired Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD and Phlogam as part of the deal.

All the brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combinations of Trypsin, Bromelain and Rutoside to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval. The brands were registered and launched in India by Aksigen in 2013. "The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam further strengthens our anti-inflammatory portfolio. This systemic enzyme therapy combination is being used to control edema and it speeds-up the healing process. "In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of post-operative pain and inflammation," Sun Pharma India business CEO Kirti Ganorkar said. As per IQVIA data, the overall market of proteolytic enzymes for healing, pain and edema in India is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.

