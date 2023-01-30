English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sun Pharma acquires three anti-inflammation brands from Aksigen

    The company has acquired Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD and Phlogam as part of the deal.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it has acquired three anti-inflammatory brands from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital Care.

    The company has acquired Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD and Phlogam as part of the deal.

    All the brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

    The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.