Summer of ’22: April, May advance bookings at hotels rise up to 60%; chains raise room rates by 25%

As customers have started making their summer vacation plans, hotels and resorts across India are seeing an uptick in advance bookings, with many popular tourist spots reporting 60 percent of the available rooms in hotels having been booked.

Hotels and resorts in popular tourist hotspots like Delhi, Mumbai, Panaji, Kochi, Srinagar, Shimla, Nainital, and Dehradun have even seen advance booking rates climb to above pre-pandemic levels.

“What we are experiencing in the last four to six weeks is a strong revival. I can definitely speak for IHCL that our March, April, and May (2022) business on the books is higher than in March, April, and May of 2019,” Managing Director & CEO of Indian Hotels Puneet Chhatwal, said.

Similarly, Vikramjit Singh, President, Lemon Tree Hotels, said with the way advance bookings are pouring in for April and May he expects bookings to rise beyond pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022-23.

Vibhas Prasad, Director of Leisure Hotels Group, added that their hotels and resorts are seeing robust demand across all destinations.

Online travel agencies (OTAs) have also seen a rise in bookings and searches for hotels across India. Data from Yatra.com show that bookings for hotels in Goa, Kerala, Puducherry, Rishikesh, Shimla, Nainital, and Dehradun have risen nearly 100 percent compared to March.

Furthermore, search queries for hotels have risen by nearly 250 percent in the first week of April compared to March.

“Leisure travel demand continues to lead recovery, and we are hoping for a promising travel season as summer begins. Goa, Srinagar, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie are some of the destinations that people are currently searching and booking hotel reservations in,” a spokesperson for MakeMyTrip said.

Price hikes

Encouraged by the rising demand, hotel chains have also increased prices across popular destinations. Data collected from OTAs show that the average room rates for metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, have risen by up to 40 percent.

“Most major hotel chains in India had hiked prices of their rooms by around 5-10 percent on year in February. These rates have risen around 30 percent for April and May,” an official from Yatra.com said.

He added that some popular tourist destinations like Shimla, Goa, and Nainital are even seeing price hikes of 100-150 percent year-on-year.

Pradeep Shetty, Joint Secretary, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, said that currently, hotels at tourist destinations are seeing a spike in bookings, resulting in a rise in average room rates across the country.

“Rates in top business hotels in Mumbai have gone up by close to 50 percent over the past two weeks. Hotel rates in leisure locations are about 2x or 3x of 2019 rates,” an official from ITC said.

The rise in hotel bookings is also due to customers willing to spend more on travel, officials said.

Furthermore, the wedding season in parts of North India, which was interrupted in January and February due to the outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19, is back on the rise.

“There is a lot of bounce-back on weddings; April, May, June, July have a number of auspicious dates,” Ajay Bakaya, Managing Director of Sarovar Hotels, said.

International tourists

While there is a surge in bookings from domestic travelers across India for the upcoming summer, the inflow of international tourists has still been slow.

“A rise in cases in China, coupled with geopolitical tensions across Europe has led to a slower inflow of international tourists than was expected when international flights open up,” a senior official from a large hotel chain said.

He added that the industry was expecting at least a 50 percent rise in international bookings for the upcoming summer period once international flights restart, but till now the rise in international bookings has been slow.

Similarly, data from OTAs show that while queries from international tourists for popular tourist destinations have been on the rise, a large number of these queries have not translated into bookings.

“Travel queries have risen by nearly 70 percent from international tourists, but bookings have risen only 15 percent in the first week of April compared to March,” the official from Yatra.com said.

Hotel chains across India are also seeing international tourists accounting for only 5-10 percent of their advance bookings.